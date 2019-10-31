Columbus Circle Investors Invests $7.19 Million in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 67,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,564,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $14,980,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,342,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,398,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,623. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.08. 118,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $118.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

