Columbus Circle Investors Has $8.26 Million Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.46% of Freshpet worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Freshpet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Freshpet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 4,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -344.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.