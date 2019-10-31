Columbus Circle Investors Acquires Shares of 182,767 Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $74,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. CL King assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 675,861 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,712 in the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.60. 12,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.42. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

