Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.