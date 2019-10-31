Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.30. 228,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,870,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,766,000 after buying an additional 49,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,137,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,183,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

