Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $68.31 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 113,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $8,083,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,534,111 shares in the company, valued at $109,136,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,458,161 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.