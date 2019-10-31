Coinlancer (CL) Market Cap Reaches $183,686.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $183,686.00 and $42,268.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

