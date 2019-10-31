CoinFi Price Down 13.2% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Kyber Network. CoinFi has a total market cap of $692,177.00 and approximately $15,083.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00217863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.01393377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00113859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, FCoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

