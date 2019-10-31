Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,449 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,296 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $77,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,312,942 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after acquiring an additional 740,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $193,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 187,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,753. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

