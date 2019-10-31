Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.79

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$111.79 and last traded at C$111.68, with a volume of 79808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$108.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$107.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total transaction of C$27,573.00. Also, Senior Officer Ken Smithard sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$186,331.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,078.42. Insiders have sold a total of 3,621 shares of company stock valued at $380,640 over the last 90 days.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

