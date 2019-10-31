Codemasters Group’s (CDM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

LON CDM opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. Codemasters Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The stock has a market cap of $315.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

