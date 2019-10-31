CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Earnings Results

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.
CME stock opened at $204.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.14.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.
