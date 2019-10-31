Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Short Interest Update

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,240,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 31,250,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CLDR traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.82. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $55,829.76. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,413 shares of company stock worth $197,385 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

