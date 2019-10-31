Clearshares LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearshares LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

VOO traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $278.04. 60,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,662. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.69.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

