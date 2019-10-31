Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.53. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

