Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 189,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,620. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,570,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $150,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,034 shares of company stock worth $1,796,611. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

