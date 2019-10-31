Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 762,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.