Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:CZBT)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, approximately 282 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia (OTCMKTS:CZBT)

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

