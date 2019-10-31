Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,063,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

