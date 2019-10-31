Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 316,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

