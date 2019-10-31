Cigna (NYSE:CI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna updated its FY19 guidance to $16.80-17.00 EPS.

Shares of CI traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.96.

In related news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.