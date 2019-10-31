Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 9,277.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 1,435,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $83,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,004 shares of company stock worth $2,640,997 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

