CIBC Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,550.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,200.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,400.00.

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,308.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,308.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$814.32 and a 52-week high of C$1,356.82.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.05 by C($1.37). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 36.3499981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

