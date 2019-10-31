China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.72

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $1.84. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,745 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.