Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,885 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 298,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

