Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 64,560 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $276,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

