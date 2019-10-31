Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 326,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $114,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CATY traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. 3,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.