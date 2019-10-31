Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,719.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,375 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,996. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $44.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $78,091.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,895 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,799 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

