Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $5.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,766,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 42,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

