Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY19 guidance to $0.96-1.03 EPS.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

