Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY19 guidance to $0.96-1.03 EPS.
Shares of CHEF stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $42.06.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.