Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,304. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

