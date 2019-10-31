Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $116.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHKP. ValuEngine downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 929,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,043. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

