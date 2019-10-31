Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,197 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.73. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

