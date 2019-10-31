Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,438 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 329.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AEL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 4,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,786. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

