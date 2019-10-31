Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,373 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 139,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average is $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

