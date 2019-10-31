Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $464.35.

CHTR traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $467.86. 1,431,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.62 and its 200-day moving average is $399.24. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $470.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13,657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after buying an additional 679,723 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $159,437,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 101.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,856,000 after purchasing an additional 244,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $91,128,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

