Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.