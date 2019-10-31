Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.67. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 405,682 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHAR shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.