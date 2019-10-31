ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00021150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $568,591.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00218589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01470305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028427 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00118393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 2,268,950 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

