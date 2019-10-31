Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.82. 698,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

