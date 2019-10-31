Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.73. 1,917,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123,042. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

