Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,084,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Welltower by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.18. 457,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 86.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Barclays downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

