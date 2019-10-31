Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,068,366,000 after purchasing an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,324,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

