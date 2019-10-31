Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 17,133 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,133 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 5,410,743 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

