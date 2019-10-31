Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,780,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the previous session’s volume of 816,175 shares.The stock last traded at $48.25 and had previously closed at $45.43.
CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.
In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $325,062.50. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 131,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $6,767,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,138,162 shares of company stock worth $891,792,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 195,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 442,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.