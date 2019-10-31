Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,780,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the previous session’s volume of 816,175 shares.The stock last traded at $48.25 and had previously closed at $45.43.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $325,062.50. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 131,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $6,767,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,138,162 shares of company stock worth $891,792,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,562,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,621,000 after acquiring an additional 195,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 442,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.