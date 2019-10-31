Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTY. ValuEngine cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 1,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. Research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $119,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

