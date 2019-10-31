CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.13. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 857,875 shares traded.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of CENTRIC HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $26.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.
About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)
Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.
