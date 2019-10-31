CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 304 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Align Technology by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $252.71 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $336.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 1,100 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,579. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

