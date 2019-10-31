CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,715 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.