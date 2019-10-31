CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at $53,862,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Nomura dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

